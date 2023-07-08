Why it’s time to say goodbye to the polluting recycling model

Every year, 10 million tons of plastic packaging reach the oceans, which is equivalent to 23,000 Boeing 747 planes landing in the seas and oceans – more than 60 per day, according to a study conducted by the WWF. Brazil, according to data from the World Bank, is the fourth largest producer of plastic waste in the world, with 11.3 million tons, behind only the United States, China and India. Of this total, more than 10.3 million tons were collected (91%), but only 145 thousand tons (1.28%) are effectively recycled, that is, reprocessed in the production chain as a secondary...