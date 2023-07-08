The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Yellen calls for 'closer communication' in meeting with top Chinese official

July 8, 2023
Source: upi.com upi.com
News Snapshot:
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (L) shakes hands with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, on Saturday. Pool Photo by Mark Schiefelbein/EPA-EFE July 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday said the United States and China must seek to "closely communicate" with each other during a meeting in Beijing with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. There is a pressing need for the world's two largest economies to "enhance our communication" amid a complicated global economic outlook, Yellen said on the third day of four-day visit to China,...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter