Yellen calls for 'closer communication' in meeting with top Chinese official

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (L) shakes hands with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, on Saturday. Pool Photo by Mark Schiefelbein/EPA-EFE July 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday said the United States and China must seek to "closely communicate" with each other during a meeting in Beijing with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. There is a pressing need for the world's two largest economies to "enhance our communication" amid a complicated global economic outlook, Yellen said on the third day of four-day visit to China,...