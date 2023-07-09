Janet Yellen Speaks in Beijing, China: Live Updates

During her first day of meetings in Beijing, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen criticized punitive measures the Chinese government has taken against American firms. During meetings with my counterparts, I’m communicating the concerns that I’ve heard from the U.S. business community, including China’s use of non-market tools like expanded subsidies for its state owned enterprises and domestic firms, as well as barriers to market access for foreign firms. I’ve been particularly troubled by punitive actions that have been taken against U.S. firms in recent months. I’ve made clear that the United States does not seek a wholesale separation of our...