YouTube tests AI-generated quizzes to enhance learning experience: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK YouTube tests AI quizzes for better learning Google-owned platform YouTube is currently conducting an experiment to test the effectiveness of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated quizzes. The feature aims to assist users in expanding their knowledge on topics of interest. The quizzes will appear on the Home feed of the YouTube mobile app, offering users an opportunity to test their understanding of subjects covered in videos they have recently watched. The platform will also provide a convenient link to the related video, enabling users to revisit and delve deeper into the topic. This global experiment...