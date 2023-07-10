How to crack the climate free rider problem

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Why are the world’s governments fiddling while the planet burns? Can’t the United States’ politicians smell the smoke from wildfires in Canada? Can’t Chinese leaders feel the scorching heat in Beijing? Don’t Europe’s prime ministers and presidents see that parts of the Rhine risk being unnavigable in the coming weeks as water levels fall perilously low? Of course, politicians know these things – and some are taking action. For example, the United States, China and Europe are engaged in a green subsidy race that is driving down the cost of clean technology. But it...