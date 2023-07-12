Bruker launches portable MOBILE-IR II spectrometer to bring laboratory-grade FT-IR analysis to the field

Bruker Optics announces the launch of the MOBILE-IR II – a portable, battery-powered Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) spectrometer that delivers the high spectral performance of a laboratory benchtop system. This powerful mobile spectrometer will enable users worldwide to bring routine and advanced FT-IR applications to the field. Bruker's MOBILE-IR II FT-IR spectrometer combines true laboratory FT-IR performance with outdoor robustness and an integrated battery. Image Credit: Bruker Related Stories The Role of FT-NIR Spectroscopy in Edible Oils and Fats The MOBILE-IR II is intended to “mobilize” established use-cases of FT-IR spectroscopy, and also to enable new applications that demand mobility,...