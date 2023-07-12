North Korea conducts its 1st ICBM launch in 3 months after making threat over alleged US spy flights

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile test in three months on Wednesday, two days after it threatened “shocking” consequences to protest what it called provocative U.S. reconnaissance activity near its territory. Some experts say North Korea likely tested its developmental, road-mobile Hwasong-18 ICBM, a type of solid-fuel weapon that is harder to detect and intercept than the North's other liquid-fuel ICBMs. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un previously called the Hwasong-18 his most powerful nuclear weapon. A long-range North Korean missile fired from its capital region around 10 a.m. flew about 1,000 kilometers...