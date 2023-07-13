The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Iran's leader rails against Western acceptance of homosexuality on visit to Africa

July 13, 2023
Source: cp24.com cp24.com
News Snapshot:
Cara Anna And Rodney Muhumuza, The Associated Press NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) - Iran's president on a rare visit to Africa on Wednesday sharply criticized Western nations' support for homosexuality as one of the “dirtiest” episodes of human history. President Ebrahim Raisi spoke in Uganda, which recently passed anti-gay legislation prescribing the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” to widespread international condemnation. “I believe that this issue, and these strong attacks by the West against the establishment of families and against the culture of the nations, is another area of cooperation for Iran and Uganda,” Raisi said after a private meeting with...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter