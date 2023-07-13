Iran's leader rails against Western acceptance of homosexuality on visit to Africa

Cara Anna And Rodney Muhumuza, The Associated Press NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) - Iran's president on a rare visit to Africa on Wednesday sharply criticized Western nations' support for homosexuality as one of the “dirtiest” episodes of human history. President Ebrahim Raisi spoke in Uganda, which recently passed anti-gay legislation prescribing the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” to widespread international condemnation. “I believe that this issue, and these strong attacks by the West against the establishment of families and against the culture of the nations, is another area of cooperation for Iran and Uganda,” Raisi said after a private meeting with...