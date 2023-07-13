The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Nio Stock Eyes Return To Glory. Its EV Sales Are Set To Sharply Accelerate.

July 13, 2023
Nio (NIO), the former darling of China EV startups, turned into a laggard amid slumping sales. But Nio stock rose Wednesday morning to extend its hot streak in July as anticipation builds for a stronger second half of 2023 on the back of new and more affordable electric vehicles. X Analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote Tuesday that they now see 15,000 Nio deliveries in July, following recent back-to-back launches of the new ES6 and ES8 SUVs, as well as the ET5 Touring sedan. That would mark the second month-over-month sales acceleration for Nio, whose startup rivals include Li Auto (LI)...
