Nio Stock Eyes Return To Glory. Its EV Sales Are Set To Sharply Accelerate.

Nio (NIO), the former darling of China EV startups, turned into a laggard amid slumping sales. But Nio stock rose Wednesday morning to extend its hot streak in July as anticipation builds for a stronger second half of 2023 on the back of new and more affordable electric vehicles. X Analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote Tuesday that they now see 15,000 Nio deliveries in July, following recent back-to-back launches of the new ES6 and ES8 SUVs, as well as the ET5 Touring sedan. That would mark the second month-over-month sales acceleration for Nio, whose startup rivals include Li Auto (LI)...