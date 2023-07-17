Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as stocks worldwide stall after weak Chinese data

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting on Monday, as stocks worldwide stall following the latest signal that the world’s second-largest economy is flagging. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in early trading, coming off its seventh winning week in the last nine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 5 points, or less than 0.1%, at 34,503, as of 9:45 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% higher. Stocks around the world slipped after China reported weaker economic growth for the spring than economists expected. Its recovery following the removal of anti-COVID restrictions has fallen short...