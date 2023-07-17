New iPhone 15 leak all but confirms its biggest change

It’s looking increasingly likely that Apple will roll out the Dynamic Island to the entire iPhone 15 range, when the phones launch (we’re expecting to see them in September), with the latest evidence in the form of a new leak from China. Images shared by Ice Universe – who has a decent track record with iPhone leaks – on Twitter, show what appear to be front glass panels and screen protectors for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the position of the cut-outs in question on the front match the design...