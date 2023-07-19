Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed mobile game hosts a closed beta in early August

Questionnaire period: July 17th- 27th Invitation period: July 27th - 31st Pre-download: August 1st Test: August 3rd- 11th Android: Snapdragon 865 or above, running Android 10 or above iOS: iPhone 11 or above Ubisoft opened registrations for the closed beta of its upcoming Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade mobile game about one month ago but didn’t exactly say when the event will take place. Well, it looks like Assassin’s Creed fans won’t have to wait that long since Ubisoft has just confirmed that the closed beta will start next month.If you’re interested in anything Assassin’s Creed, you can still sign up...