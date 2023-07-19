KRAFTON's Defense Derby Goes Global: Launching Worldwide on August 3

Source: Krafton Inc. The following was sent as a press release to Inven Global. SANTA MONICA, CALIF. – July 18, 2023 – RisingWings, an independent studio of KRAFTON, Inc., has announced the global launch of its real-time strategy defense mobile game, Defense Derby, on August 3. The game will be available on Google Play, Apple’s App Store, and Samsung’s Galaxy Store. Breathing fresh energy into the tower defense genre, Defense Derby thrusts players into 4-player PvP battles where they face intense strategy, mind games, and powerful synergy effects. Each round commences with a "scouting stage," where players bid against each...