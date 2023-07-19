Illegal crossings at U.S.-Mexico border drop to the lowest level in two years

Asylum seekers stand in line while volunteers hand out food, water, blankets, hats and clothes near the border wall in Jacumba, Calif., in May following the expiration of Title 42. File photo by Ariana Dreshler/UPI | License Photo July 19 (UPI) -- Illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border fell to the lowest level in two years in June as drug enforcement efforts and federal immigration initiatives helped to quash an expected surge in immigration in the wake of the pandemic, the Biden administration said Wednesday. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said encounters at the Southwest border had decreased 42%...