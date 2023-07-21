‘To build chip ecosystem, China took 30 years, but still unsuccessful. We are trusted, resilient…’

ONE OF the “toughest” parts in convincing semiconductor giants to set up shop in India is their scepticism over the country’s inaction in the chips space as it “repeatedly” missed the bus in allowing the semiconductor industry to take off over the last 60-70 years, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said during the Express Adda Wednesday. “So, you have to make the pitch to them (global chip giants) that many things have changed in the last eight years, India has a vibrant electronics ecosystem, and the best factories of the...