Britain upgrades to also-ran in EV battery race

July 21, 2023
LONDON, July 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tata Group is dragging the UK car industry off the hard shoulder. Helped by as yet undisclosed financial subsidies, the Indian conglomerate will build a 40 gigawatt hour (GWh) factory in Somerset, the country’s first of such a scale. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is joining the global arms race to secure future industries, but he has a long way to go. Britain’s car industry was looking almost defunct. In 2016, the year of the Brexit vote, it churned out 1.7 million vehicles. By last year that figure had more than halved, partly due to...
