Profile: Bill Majcher, the retired Mountie charged for allegedly colluding with China

Former RCMP inspector claimed to have gained evidence of collusion among corrupt judges, lawyers and court registry staff across Canada Who is the former RCMP officer — who has previously worked for the Chinese government — charged with foreign interference on behalf of China? Bill Majcher appeared by video in a Longueuil, Que., courthouse on Friday. According to an announcement from the RCMP, the 60-year-old “allegedly used his knowledge and his extensive network of contacts in Canada to obtain intelligence or services to benefit the People's Republic of China.” The Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) investigated Majcher under the...