The women behind the Manhattan Project that Nolan's new film 'Oppenheimer' completely ignored

Maria Goeppert Mayer worked on the Manhattan Project and later won the Nobel Prize in physics. Bettmann/Getty Images Nolan's "Oppenheimer" fails to highlight the women who helped make the Manhattan Project possible. Women worked across the Project, including as explosion techs, librarians, and hematologists. Several went on to shape their fields later in their careers, with one even winning a Nobel Prize. Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" explores the work of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his colleagues to create the atomic bomb at a research facility in Los Alamos, New Mexico. Yet, the film fails to depict a key part of...