These young Chinese women are ditching make-up as they reject 'beauty duty'

Mable Yang, a 22-year-old Chinese woman from the eastern city of Suzhou, woke up one day and made a decision — to shave her head. Ms Yang said she was inspired by discussions among feminist groups on the internet in China about "rejecting 'beauty duty'". The trend encourages women to move away from the social expectations surrounding beauty and aesthetics by reducing the amount of time, money, and other resources they put into their appearance. "Before I got rid of 'beauty duty', I would always wear make-up," Ms Yang said. "Although I would say it was because I enjoyed doing...