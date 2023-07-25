TikTok introduces text-only posts as Elon Musk rebrands Twitter as X

TikTok has announced the introduction of text-only posts, as it becomes the latest tech company seeking to capitalise on people who may be looking for an alternative to Twitter. Video sharing platform TikTok announced on Monday that it will now allow users to create “text-based content”, in a move it characterised as “expanding the boundaries of content creation for everyone on TikTok” and “giving the written creativity we’ve seen in comments, captions, and videos a dedicated space to shine.” Users will also be able to add coloured backgrounds and stickers to the posts, which have a limit of 1,000 words....