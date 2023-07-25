Retired Mountie charged in China probe was Richmond trustee

Bill Majcher was a member of the Richmond Non-Partisan Association while working as an RCMP undercover operator. There was a time when Bill Majcher was a community-minded guy coaching hockey and baseball while serving as a school trustee for what was then Richmond’s Non-Partisan Association. That was in the 1990s when Majcher was in his 20s. He got involved in politics after being encouraged by a parent to seek a seat on the school board, where growing enrolment from Asia, the need for more portables and new schools were becoming hot topics. It was not a full-time job for Majcher,...