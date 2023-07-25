North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern sea, South Korea's military said on Tuesday, adding to a recent streak in weapons testing that is apparently in protest of the US sending major naval assets to South Korea in a show of force. In its third round of launches since last week, North Korea fired the missiles just before midnight from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. It said both missiles travelled around 400 kilometers (248 miles) before landing in waters off the Korean Peninsula's eastern coast. Its statement called North...