NSA Ajit Doval, Senior Chinese Diplomat Wang Yi Meet on Sidelines of BRICS NSA Summit

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi met on the sidelines of the ‘Friends of BRICS’ meeting on Monday where both discussed common views India and China share. The ‘Friends of BRICS’ meeting was held in Johannesburg with NSAs of BRICS member-states and NSAs of ‘Friends of BRICS’ nations. The former Chinese foreign minister who represented China at the BRICS NSA meeting in Johannesburg said that India and China are “two major forces in the process of multi-polarization”. India has clarified on several occasions that India and China ties can only go back to its normal...