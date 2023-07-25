The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China's Qin Gang had meteoric rise and swift removal

July 25, 2023
Source: reuters.com reuters.com
News Snapshot:
July 25 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was removed from his post after just seven months in the job on Tuesday, bringing an end to weeks of confusion after the 57-year-old once seen as close to President Xi Jinping disappeared from public view. Qin, 57, became one of the country's youngest foreign ministers on his appointment in December 2022 after a brief stint as U.S. ambassador, enjoying a meteoric rise to the top that analysts partly attributed to his closeness to Xi. He was replaced by his predecessor, Wang Yi, 69. Born in the northern city of Tianjin...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter