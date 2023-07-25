China's Qin Gang had meteoric rise and swift removal

July 25 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was removed from his post after just seven months in the job on Tuesday, bringing an end to weeks of confusion after the 57-year-old once seen as close to President Xi Jinping disappeared from public view. Qin, 57, became one of the country's youngest foreign ministers on his appointment in December 2022 after a brief stint as U.S. ambassador, enjoying a meteoric rise to the top that analysts partly attributed to his closeness to Xi. He was replaced by his predecessor, Wang Yi, 69. Born in the northern city of Tianjin...