Mobileye deserves place in AI portfolios, Morgan Stanley says

Autonomous driving technology company Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) has not seen the sharp run in shares that other artificial intelligence-linked stocks have in 2023, but investment firm Morgan Stanley believes the stock deserves a place in AI portfolios. Analyst Adam Jonas, who resumed coverage on Mobileye (MBLY) with an equal-weight rating and per-share price target of $34, speculated the underperformance could be due to the "limited" free float, it being a well known story among investors or the "less promotional nature of the company." "Either way, we would say MBLY does deserve a place in AI portfolios given their exposure to the...