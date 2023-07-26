The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

This week in travel news: Responsible tourism, dining in an art gallery and a phone-free island in Finland

July 26, 2023
Source: theglobeandmail.com theglobeandmail.com
News Snapshot:
Business Canada ‘thanks’ travel pioneer Open this photo in gallery: Bruce Poon Tip.Handout Bruce Poon Tip, the founder and now chairman of G Adventures, often says “travel can be a force for good.” The Crown seems to agree. Early in July, he was named an Officer of the Order of Canada and it’s been 34 years since a member of the Canadian travel industry earned the honour. Poon Tip sees that as a recognition of the community based, responsible tourism G Adventures has run since it launched in 1990. “We have significantly changed the way people look a travel. We’ve...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter