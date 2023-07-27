LG Energy Solution Records Steady Gains in 2Q, Increases Revenue Guidance for 2023

LGES posts quarterly revenue of KRW 8.774 trillion , operating profit of KRW 461 billion in the second quarter of 2023 , operating profit of in the second quarter of 2023 The company records strong first half-year performance by strengthening competitiveness amid growing EV demands in the U.S. market LGES aims for over mid-30 percent annual revenue growth despite market uncertainties, with solid product competitiveness and diverse customer portfolio SEOUL, South Korea, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LG Energy Solution (LGES; KRX: 373220) today announced its second quarter earnings, posting steady quarterly revenue growth, as well as strong performance in...