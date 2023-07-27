Anthony Albanese wraps up trip across the Tasman as New Zealand election approaches

Anthony Albanese is insisting Australia's ties with New Zealand will not suffer if there is a change of government in Wellington, as the man firming to replace incumbent Chris Hipkins talks up his relationship with Australia's prime minister. Key points: Anthony Albanese has wrapped his trip to New Zealand after meeting with Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon Anthony Albanese has wrapped his trip to New Zealand after meeting with Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon New Zealand will head to the polls in October this year, Mr Albanese wouldn't comment on the election New Zealand will head to the polls in October this...