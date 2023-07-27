Study finds that patients with systemic autoimmune rheumatic diseases had a lower antibody response than healthy controls after Omicron infection

A recent study published in the Rheumatology Advances in Practice Journal investigated if patients with systemic autoimmune rheumatic diseases (SARDs) have a reduced immunological response to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron variant infection against subsequent infections. Study: Antibody responses following the surge of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection among patients with systemic autoimmune rheumatic diseases. Image Credit: angellodeco/Shutterstock.com Background Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a highly contagious disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. Omicron, a variant of SARS-CoV-2, threatens public health due to its greater transmission rate and infectivity. As of February 7, 2023, 82.4% of Chinese people were infected with...