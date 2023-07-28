Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 520 of the invasion

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, posted a video showing Ukrainian soldiers saying they have recaptured the village of Staromaiorske. In the video, Ukrainian fighters say they have “liberated the village”, located east of Zaporizhzhia city. Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, said Ukrainian attacks have intensified in recent days, primarily on the frontline running through Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region. Speaking to Russian TV on the margins of the Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg, Putin said that Ukraine had not enjoyed success on any part of the front. Putin used the Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg to announce that Russia can replace Ukraine as a...