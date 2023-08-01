Ready for more games? The Future Games Show is happening soon

What you need to know The Fall Future Games Show will be debuting at Gamescom in Germany this year on August 23 at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST. The show is hosted by Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Death Stranding, and the upcoming Stray Gods and Fort Solis) and Erika Ishii (Valkyrie - Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Deathloop). We're expecting eight world premiers, exclusive trailers, a VR showcase, and several demos to launch after the show is over. Viewers can also enter a competition to win a PS5 or...