Ukraine war: China limits drone exports as Russia compares Moscow strike to 9/11

China is to limit the export of long-range drones over fears they are being converted for military use in Ukraine. Beijing says it will limit the export of some high-performance civilian devices due to the "increasing risk" that they are being used for "non-peaceful purposes". Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of targetting civilian buildings with drone strikes in recent days, including one on Moscow's financial district, which a Kremlin spokesperson likened to 9/11. Xi Jinping's government has officially adopted a position of neutrality over Russia's invasion of Ukraine - despite its friendly ties with Moscow. Chinese firm...