The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Doctor issues warning over 'deadly' skincare trend of taking cyanide to prevent acne and scarring

August 2, 2023
Source: birminghammail.co.uk birminghammail.co.uk
News Snapshot:
Something went wrong, please try again later. Invalid email Something went wrong, please try again later. Never miss breaking news by signing up to our free email updates Something went wrong, please try again later. Never miss breaking news by signing up to our free email updates Doctors have issued an urgent warning over a dangerous TikTok trend that encourages teenagers to use cyanide to tackle acne. Experts are worried that the concerning trend - which has racked up millions of views - could be fatal. In one TikTok video, a young woman claims that she has been 'secretly' feeding...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter