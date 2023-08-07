SpaceX CEO Elon Musk blocks Ukrainian drone strike on Russian ship

Picture the ultimate armchair general: A tech bro billionaire, sitting in his penthouse swilling Diet Coke, deciding whether troops in Ukraine live or die with the flick of a hand. It’s real. It’s happening. It’s Elon Musk. In recent days, Ukraine has successfully attacked a Russian amphibious assault ship and a tanker delivering fuel to military ports. The startling success of remote-controlled explosive speedboats has derailed President Vladimir Putin’s plans to impose a naval blockade on Ukrainian grain exports. It could have happened a year ago. But Elon Musk wouldn’t allow it. Musk has supplied Ukraine with thousands of Starlink...