Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank too intertwined with Beijing, former communications head says

Open this photo in gallery: A man walks past the headquarters of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, in Beijing, China on July 27, 2020.TINGSHU WANG/Reuters Bob Pickard, a Canadian who recently quit the top communications job at the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, says his time there confirmed for him that the multilateral institution is a tool of the Chinese government, something he had previously thought was an unfair stereotype. “I went into the job with the greatest of aspirations to take what I thought was a misunderstood institution and correct what I thought was a mistaken image,” said Mr....