The Great Unravelling

We’re approaching the 15th anniversary of the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008. A grim milestone. Not because it reminds us of those fateful months of 2008. But because the chain of events the crisis engendered is likely to have profound consequences for our future. What’s increasingly appreciated is that the rising tide of globalisation in the 1990s and 2000s lifted many boats, but also led to growing disenchantment in the West. The “China shock” had hollowed out blue-collar jobs and spawned increasing inequality. What’s less appreciated is how the policy response to the crisis accentuated these cleavages. After the...