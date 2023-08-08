China drafts rules for using facial recognition technology

[1/2] People are seen in front of facial recognition camera-controlled gates at Peking University in Beijing, China August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator said on Tuesday it has issued draft rules to oversee the security management of facial recognition technology in the country, following concerns raised in public about overuse of the technology. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said facial recognition technology can only be used to process facial information when there is a specific purpose and sufficient necessity, and with strict protective measures. The use of the technology will...