China hacked Japan's sensitive defence networks, says report

In the fall of 2020, China compromised classified defence networks of Japan with cyberspies from the People’s Liberation Army worming their way into Japan’s most sensitive computer systems, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday. As per the report, three former senior US officials, who were among a dozen current and former US and Japanese officials interviewed, said that the hackers had deep, persistent access and appeared to be after anything they could get their hands on plans, capabilities and assessments of military shortcomings. “It was bad — shockingly bad,” recalled one former US military official, who was briefed on the...