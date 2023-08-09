U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on access to mental health care in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday will detail its plans to prohibit some U.S. investments in sensitive technology in China, and require that the government be notified of other investments, a senior government source told Reuters. The plans are aimed at preventing U.S. capital and expertise from helping develop technologies that could support China’s military modernization and threaten U.S. national security. Reuters reported on Friday that...