The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

How the current lunar missions differ from the last moon rush

August 9, 2023
Source: indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
News Snapshot:
The moon is bracing to deal with a crowd in a few days’ time. Chandrayaan-3 is already knocking on its doors, scheduled to descend on its surface on August 23 or 24. Russia’s Luna 25 spacecraft is preparing to begin its journey later this week, and will make a touchdown around the same time as Chandrayaan-3. Japan’s SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) is slated to join the party soon after, with its launch scheduled for August 26. SLIM’s landing time has not been revealed yet, but if it takes a shorter route to the moon and arrives within two...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter