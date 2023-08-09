Global Gaming Market To Touch Nearly $200 Billion In 2023, Thanks To Hogwarts Legacy, Zelda, Starfield, Spider-Man 2 And More!

Gaming fans are blessed to have a wide selection of new titles arriving in the latter half of 2023. With Spider-Man 2 and Starfield arriving exclusively on PlayStation and Xbox respectively, fans are looking at a clash brewing between the two fandoms. However, this brawl between the fans is ultimately favorable for the gaming industry. America’s Favorite Video Today Fans have already seen the vast success of 2023 titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Hogwarts Legacy. With multiple games breaking sales records, the industry is expected to grow at an exponential rate. And according to...