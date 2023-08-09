As TikTok comes for American businesses, it's past time to ban it

Chinese-controlled TikTok has gained remarkable influence over America’s economy and society in the span of seven years. Small-business owners are particularly attached to the app, with about half of them advertising on the platform. And for understandable reasons — almost a third of the country uses TikTok semi-regularly. But while TikTok tries to appear friendly to Americans, its true purpose is to serve the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese businesses at Americans’ expense. Don’t take my word for it. Just look at the company’s new scheme to sell cheap products made in China directly to Americans through the app. This...