Gordon Pape’s mailbag: Emerging markets without China, annuities, short-term strategies and other investing dilemmas

It’s time for another visit to the inbox to see what questions are on readers’ minds. Wants less China Q - Can you recommend an emerging market ETF that is not so heavily weighted to China? I’m looking for one with more exposure to India, and less to China. Or is there a specific India ETF I should consider? Thank you. – Peter D. A – The BMO MSCI India ESG Leaders Index ETF (ZID-T) has been on the Internet Wealth Builder recommended list since 2017 and has performed well. We have a capital gain of almost 80 per cent...