The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

It will tap valuable funds for research, but can it balance out industry priorities?

August 10, 2023
Source: scroll.in scroll.in
News Snapshot:
About three years ago, as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted life across the world, research into a vaccine began at the University of Oxford. Public and charitable financing accounted for 97%-99% of the funding for the vaccine research at Oxford till 2020, with the UK government funding 95.5% of the research after that. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which was administered in India under the brand name Covishield, was instrumental in immunising crores of Indians. It was a key vaccine that was relatively accessible in Global South countries. The matter of funding that supported the development of a key vaccine is worth revisiting...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter