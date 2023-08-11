‘Our boats are more efficient than electric bikes’

The MobyFly prototype can reach a speed of 74km/h and has a range of 125km on a single charge. MobyFly read aloud pause X With her zero-emission “hydrofoils”, Sue Putallaz, CEO and co-founder of MobyFly, aims to revolutionise the water transport market and advance the climate cause. This content was published on August 11, 2023 - 09:00 Philippe Monnier Putallaz, who has just received a prestigious award from the World Economic Forum (WEF), talks to SWI swissinfo.ch on the shores of Lake Geneva. SWI swissinfo.ch: Your boats use rechargeable batteries and, perhaps in the future, hydrogen fuel cells. Is this...