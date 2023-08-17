The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

AI use rising in influence campaigns online, but impact limited, U.S. cybersecurity firm says

August 17, 2023
Source: theglobeandmail.com theglobeandmail.com
News Snapshot:
Google-owned U.S. cybersecurity firm Mandiant said on Thursday it had seen increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) to conduct manipulative information campaigns online in recent years, though the technology’s use in other digital intrusions had been limited so far. Researchers at the Virginia-based company found “numerous instances” since 2019 in which AI-generated content, such as fabricated profile pictures, had been used in politically-motivated online influence campaigns. These included campaigns from groups aligned with the governments of Russia, China, Iran, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Cuba, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, and El Salvador, the report said. It comes amid a recent boom in generative AI...
