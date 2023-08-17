The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Why is China not rushing to fix its ailing economy?

August 17, 2023
Source: reuters.com reuters.com
News Snapshot:
People wearing face masks hold shopping bags as they walk under a giant screen showing a news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting, at a shopping area in Beijing, China July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - With China at risk of tipping into prolonged stagnation and a spiralling property crisis threatening financial stability, there is growing unease over why its leaders are not rushing to revive the world's second-largest economy. Even in a country known for opaque and drawn-out decision making, investors, analysts and diplomats are pointing to signs...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter