Labor support for AUKUS never in doubt

The outcome supporting AUKUS in that platform was never in doubt, easily carried on the voices. Especially for US politicians unfamiliar with the peculiar traditions and pressure points of internal Labor politics, however, the result of the tightly time-limited debate was a useful demonstration of the government’s resolute stance – now officially endorsed by the whole party. The compromise deal negotiated ahead of time was an accompanying statement reaffirming Labor’s commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and, rather more pragmatically, to “well-paid, unionised jobs and supporting local industry”. This fits neatly with Labor’s faith in its ability to revitalise –...