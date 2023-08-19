How Affordable Tokenisation Will Increase AI Accessibility in Indian Languages

Listen to this story While innovations like ChatGPT are celebrated globally, the cost of implementing ChatGPT in non-English languages, especially Indian languages poses a huge challenge. The excitement surrounding ChatGPT’s capabilities is palpable, yet questions arise about its adaptability to diverse languages. In a country like India, with a mosaic of languages and dialects, the potential to harness ChatGPT’s power in native languages is an enticing prospect. However, the reality is that the path to achieving this is fraught with hurdles that extend beyond technical complexities. Tokenisation, a fundamental process in natural language processing models, lays the groundwork for the...