How did exposure to health information and media health literacy affect fruit and vegetable consumption among Thai youth?

In a recent study published in BMC Public Health, researchers investigated the influence of the internet as a health information source for Thai youth. They found their critical thinking skills lagged behind their global counterparts. They also identified a connection between health information exposure, media health literacy (MHL), grade point average (GPA), and fruit and vegetable (F&V) intake. Also, they highlighted how pocket money and health status impact their dietary preferences. Study: Are exposure to health information and media health literacy associated with fruit and vegetable consumption? Image Credit: monticello/Shutterstock.com Background Insufficient F&V intake contributes to 1.7 million global deaths...